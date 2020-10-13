Edinson Cavani: ‘Mischievous’ new signing can shine at Man United

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Edinson Cavani is backing the “mischievous” Facundo Pellistri to be a good signing for Manchester United in the years to come.

The Red Devils completed a £9m deal to bring the 18-year-old from Penarol on transfer deadline day last week and the teenager has gone straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Champions League squad.

The Uruguayan teenager will be hoping to have a positive impact at Old Trafford in the coming years as he looks to hold down a regular spot in the first team under Solskjaer.

The young winger could be in line to make his debut for the Red Devils when they take on Newcastle United away from home in the Premier League this weekend.

Now, fellow summer recruit Cavani has talked up Pellistri’s ability and has backed the teenager to add a “mischievous” flair to Manchester United’s attack.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Cavani said: “Pellistri is a young lad and I really love the way he plays the game.

“He’s the typical South American footballer who has that mischievous nature to his game, and the way he lives his football is a bit like, as we say in Uruguay, being on el campito, as we call it, a makeshift pitch where you have a kickabout for fun with your mates or whoever.

“He’s a youngster who has a lot to learn but who has a lot to offer too. He’s already shown what he can do at Penarol, in the games where he’s featured.

“I’ve liked him from the moment he made his first-team debut at Penarol, I liked him a lot.

“He’s coming here to the club, without a doubt determined to learn and mature as a player, but also to make a good contribution here himself.

“Learning his trade here is also going to be a great experience for him.

“So it’s going to be good meeting up with him and travelling together on this journey in this new chapter for us both.”

Manchester United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table after a stuttering start to the new season.

The Red Devils have lost two of their opening three games in the top flight this season to leave them already facing an uphill struggle in the league.

Manchester United lost to Crystal Palace on the opening day of the campaign but bounced back with victory at Brighton.

However, they were sent crashing to a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

