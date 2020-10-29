Rio Ferdinand rates Edinson Cavani’s debut for Man United

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Edinson Cavani’s cameo appearance against Chelsea FC at the weekend “bodes well” for the future of the striker at Manchester United.

The Uruguay international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having joined the Red Devils on a free transfer earlier this month following the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani, 33, made his first appearance in a Manchester United shirt at the weekend when he came on as a second-half substitute during the goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The experienced striker almost scored with his first touch, as his effort went just past the near post.

Manchester United fans will be hoping to see the former PSG star rack up a number of appearances this season as he bids to try and help the Red Devils mount a serious Premier League title challenge.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was impressed by what he saw from Cavani after he came on in the second half against Chelsea FC.

Speaking on his YouTube channel before the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, Ferdinand said: “The introduction of Cavani has only got to be a plus point.

“Just seeing the two chances, the sniffer-poacher goals opportunities that he sniffed out, bodes well for the future.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Arsenal at Old Trafford.

As things stand, the Red Devils are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table, having taken seven points from their first five games.

