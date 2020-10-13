Harry Redknapp: New Man United signing is a big gamble

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp believes that Manchester United have taken a big gamble by signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this summer.

The Red Devils completed a deal to bring the 33-year-old Uruguay international to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day last week after he left Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Manchester United were strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho throughout the summer transfer window but a move for the Borussia Dortmund winger failed to materialise.

The Red Devils then moved quickly to bring in Cavani to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closed at the start of last week.

Cavani will bring some further experience to Manchester United’s attacking line-up, but former Tottenham manager Redknapp believes that the move for the former Napoli star was a desperate one.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “I think you all know I like a gamble now and again…but nothing like the one Manchester United have taken in signing Edinson Cavani.

“It was obvious they needed something even before last week’s shocker against Spurs. The worrying thing was a few of them seemed to throw in the towel.

“But signing Cavani, 33, on over £200,000 a week on the final day of the transfer window did smack of desperation to me.

“I had people telling me eight weeks ago he was keen to come to England. ‘When I heard the wages I just wished them good luck.

“So if he was someone United were that keen on signing, why did they leave it so late?”

Redknapp continued: “Cavani has been a great player over the years and if he’s still got the hunger and the talent, then he’ll do a good job for them.

“I hope for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sake he is because they certainly cannot afford any more displays like that one against Spurs.”

Cavani could be in line to make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils take on Newcastle United away from home this weekend.

Manchester United are aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after they were sent crashing to a 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford last time out.

The Red Devils have taken just three points from their opening three games in the English top flight this season.

