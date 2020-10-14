Photo: New signing Facundo Pellistri wears Man United gear for the first time

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri (Photo: @facu_pellistri / Instagram)

Facundo Pellistri gave the thumbs up after his was pictured in Manchester United training gear for the first time since his transfer to the club last week.

The Red Devils completed a deal to sign the 18-year-old from Club Atletico Penarol on a five-year contract on transfer deadline day last week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his attacking options.

The teenager joins fellow Uruguayan attacker Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford as the pair look to try and help Manchester United turn around their stuttering start to the new season.

Pellistri had made 37 appearances for Club Atletico Penarol in the Uruguayan Primera Division before completing his move to Old Trafford and he will be hoping to have a big impact with the Premier League side.

Pellistri looked to be in high spirits as he took a couple of photos of himself in Manchester United training gear and posted them on his Instagram story, one with the caption: “Let’s go Reds”.

Earlier this week, summer signing Cavani talked up Pellistri’s potential following his switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are currently gearing up for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United away from home on Saturday as they bid to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

The Red Devils, who finished in third place last term, were sent crashing to a 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last time out to leave Solskjaer’s side with just three points from the opening three games in the Premier League.

