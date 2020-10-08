Rio Ferdinand: What I think of Man United signing Edinson Cavani

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to reveal his delight at seeing Manchester United complete a deal to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer on deadline day.

The Red Devils scrambled to get a deal over the line for the 33-year-old attacker after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

Cavani has signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils, with the option for a further year, and he will be hoping to help Manchester United mount a Premier League title challenge this term.

The Uruguay international is widely regarded as one of world football’s top attacking talents, and he has scored 341 goals at club level since moving to Europe in 2007.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was clearly thrilled to see the Red Devils complete a deal to sign Cavani before Monday night’s deadline.

Posting on Twitter after the deal was confirmed, Ferdinand said: “Welcome to Manchester @ECavaniOfficial.

“Experience, Hard Working and Goals complimenting a young front three! Good Luck. @ManUtd”

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to leave them with just three points from their opening three games in the top flight.

The Red Devils will attempt to get back to winning ways in the top flight when they take on Newcastle United away from home on 17 October.

Manchester United will then face Cavani’s former club Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group opener on 20 October.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip