Rio Ferdinand urges Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop Man United star

Rio Ferdinand has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take Harry Maguire out of the firing line to allow the Manchester United defender to rediscover his top form.

The 27-year-old defender has endured a difficult start to the new season and he was sent off during England’s defeat by Denmark in midweek.

The central defender has started all three of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League this season but he has been unable to prevent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men from losing two of their three outings in the top flight.

Manchester United’s poor start to the season has left them down in 16th place in the Premier League table ahead of their clash with Newcastle United this weekend.

Former Red Devils defender Ferdinand believes that Maguire could benefit from being taken out of the limelight temporarily after his stuttering start to the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “In these situations – that I’ve been in as well – you sometimes need to be taken out of the oven,’ Ferdinand said.

“Ole has a big job on his hands and I think quite an important role to play in this.

“Whether maybe it’s time to give him a little rest, let him gather himself and build that confidence back up.

“I got brought off in one game, I think it was Middlesbrough away, the manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] spoke to me and said ‘get yourself back to basics, train well and you’ll come back in’.

“That’s what happened and I was fine. It’s just sometimes that bit of pressure being taken out that can actually help you.”

Manchester United are looking to notch up their second win of the season when they travel to St James’ Park this weekend.

The Red Devils would have been aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after their third-placed finish last term, but their stuttering start to the new season has raised questions about their ability to be amongst the contenders.

