Bruno Fernandes rates Edinson Cavani’s impact in Man United training

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has been impressed by the impact Edinson Cavani has had in Manchester United training in recent days.

The 33-year-old Uruguay forward has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer following the expiration of his contract at PSG.

Cavani sat out Manchester United’s 2-1 win over PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night but he could be in line to make his debut for the Red Devils when they take on Chelsea FC in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Uruguay international has only begun training with his new team-mates in recent days after he was forced to self-isolate for two weeks following his arrival from France.

Fernandes has now revealed his thoughts on what he has seen from Cavani so far, along with fellow new signing Alex Telles.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fernandes said: “I think it was the second training session for [Edinson] Cavani and the others have been training with us a little bit more.

“I think they have started really well. Now it’s about taking the confidence to come in and to play games and to understand what the team needs and what the coach wants from them.

“But in terms of qualities of course they have good quality for us, they are good players and they will help us a lot.

“I think we also can help them to settle in as fast as they can.”

Manchester United head into their clash with Chelsea FC on Saturday looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United in their most recent outing last weekend.

