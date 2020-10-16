‘I understood it’: Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United fans

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has moved to deny suggestions that he had a bust-up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

The Red Devils slumped to a humiliating defeat at Old Trafford in their most recent top-flight outing after Solskjaer opted to take Fernandes off at half-time.

There had been claims that Fernandes had fallen out with Solskjaer during the clash and that he had lost faith in the Norwegian’s tactics at Old Trafford.

However, the Portugal international has now moved to deny those suggestions and he has insisted that he has total faith in the Manchester United boss, while also admitting that he “understood” why he was hauled off against Spurs.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Sun, Fernandes said: “I’ve only got gratitude for the manager because he was the one who wanted me and believed in me.

“The tactics he uses are perfect for me.

“It’s true the manager decided to take me off in the Spurs match, but he told me it was because the game was over and we’d have a lot more to go for.

“Of course I wasn’t happy about being substituted but I understood it.

“I didn’t speak out or say anything that could prejudice the rest of the team.”

Fernandes will be expecting to start when Manchester United return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Newcastle United.

The Red Devils will be aiming to bounce back from their poor start to the top-flight season, with Manchester United having won just one of their opening three games in the Premier League to leave them in 16th place in the table.

Fernandes, who signed for the Red Devils in the January transfer window, has scored two goals and made one assist in three Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

