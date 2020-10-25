Fred sets bold target for Man United this season

Fred is feeling confident about Man United's chances of competing for trophies this season

Sunday 25 October 2020
Fred has set an ambitious target for Manchester United to win every trophy available to them this season.

The Red Devils have made something of a stuttering start to the new campaign but they have begun to find their form in recent weeks.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with steering them towards their first top-flight title since 2013.

Fred, 27, will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team with the Red Devils this season.

The Brazilian played the full 90 minutes as he helped Manchester United to claim an impressive 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.

And the midfielder has now declared his desire to help Manchester United challenge for trophies on all fronts this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Fred said: “I obviously want to win every trophy, that’s an ambition shared with the club.

“My personal aim is to play a lot of games, put in great performances, do my best to help the team. Not get injured, obviously. I want to have a great season and the team’s objective is to win things together.

“I’m convinced we have the quality to do this, to go far in the Champions League and the cups here in England, do well in the Premier League.

“We hope to compete for trophies in all competitions.”

Manchester United will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who finished without a trophy last season, will then switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch home clash against bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday 1 November.

