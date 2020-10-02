‘Such a delight’: Gary Lineker raves about Man United star after 3-0 win

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Gary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Juan Mata after the Spanish playmaker helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Mata played the full 90 minutes for the Red Devils at the Amex Stadium as he scored one and set up another before being named man of the match for his performance.

Scott McTominay gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time, before Mata added a second for the Red Devils in the 73rd minute, and Paul Pogba completed the victory with a goal 10 minutes from time.

Mata has not been able to hold down a spot in the Manchester United team this season and he is yet to feature in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

However, the 32-year-old has played in both of the Red Devils’ League Cup games so far this term and has scored two goals and made an assist.

Former England star Lineker is clearly a big admirer of the ex-Chelsea FC playmaker and he took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to pay tribute to the Spanish playmaker.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “Comfortable win in the end for @ManUtd and they’re through to whatever round comes next.”

On Mata, the former England star then added in a separate post: “I know this is Twitter and therefore some will disagree, obviously, but @juanmata8 is such a delight, both on and off the pitch. Intelligent and so likeable.”

Manchester United will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

