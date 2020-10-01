‘It’s appalling’: Gary Neville tells Man United to make these three signings

Gary Neville offers his thoughts on Man United's lack of activity in the summer transfer window so far

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 1 October 2020, 05:30 UK
Gary Neville
Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has blasted Manchester United’s “appalling” lack of activity in the summer transfer market and says that the Red Devils must make three new signings before Monday’s deadline.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far and they have only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax as things stand.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to bring in attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer but a deal is yet to be agreed.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a number of other players across Europe as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his squad before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

Former Manchester United defender Neville has now taken to Twitter to vent his frustration at the Red Devils’ lack of activity in the summer transfer window, claiming that the club should be focusing on signing a new central defender, left-back and forward before the deadline.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday morning, Neville said: “It’s appalling that in this market which is probably the easiest in PL history to get transfers done that United haven’t done more yet!

“They must get Ole a CB, LB and Forward pre deadline! The others are managing to get things over the line why not United!”

In a separate tweet, Neville added: “They’ve needed these positions filling for 12 months, had a national lockdown to regroup and re-set and ample time to manoeuvre deals to a conclusion.”

Manchester United have taken six points from their opening two Premier League games after they were 3-2 winners at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

The Red Devils – who finished third and without a trophy last season – will return to top-flight action on Sunday afternoon when they host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side at Old Trafford.

