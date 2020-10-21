‘They did good’: Ander Herrera reacts to Man United’s win over PSG

Ander Herrera (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ander Herrera praised Manchester United for their tactical approach after the Red Devils claimed an impressive 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

Bruno Fernandes’ first-half penalty put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ahead at the break, but Anthony Martial’s own goal drew the hosts level shortly after half-time.

Manchester United continued to hold their ground in the second half and Marcus Rashford scored the winner for the Red Devils three minutes from time to wrap up a valuable victory for the visitors.

Herrera left Manchester United to sign for PSG on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, and the 31-year-old played 79 minutes of the Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The Spanish midfielder felt PSG played well at their home ground but he accepted that Manchester United did produce a solid display.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Herrera said: “I think the first half we didn’t start the game the best way, even though we had a couple of chances with [Angel] Di Maria and with [Layvin] Kurzawa.

“I think David [de Gea] was lucky to save that ball because it was going to be a goal. After that we had a penalty against us, I don’t know if it was enough to give a penalty because I think the contact was minimal. I still have to watch it again.

“After that we were not able to play too much because the game was all the time stopped, the referee and they [United] did right to stop the game and to take a lot of time to put the ball in play again.

“And after that in second half, we started well, we controlled the match, we played the way we wanted to play, we created two or three chances, David was great, he saved two or three key balls in key moments for them.

“And then after that they changed the system and we had some problems in our defence because we didn’t have too many people in our back. But this is football.

“They did good, we didn’t score the chances we had because we changed the system at the beginning of the second half and I think we were playing very well, that was right that change of system.

“But when you don’t score the chances you have after they are very good in transition, in counter-attack.”

Manchester United will now turn their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and preparing for their crunch showdown against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils are currently down in 15th place in the Premier League table after having won just two of their opening four games in the top flight this season.

