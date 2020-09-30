Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United have had a bid of up to £91.3m (€100m) for Jadon Sancho rejected by Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Red Devils have had an offer for the 20-year-old attacking midfielder turned down by the German club as the clock ticks down on the summer transfer window.

According to the same report, the offer was for an initial £73m, rising to up to £91.3m – but it still fell short of Dortmund’s £108m valuation of the England international.

The same article claims that although a bid was expected from Manchester United this week, all of the sources in Germany have suggested that Sancho would be staying at the Bundesliga club this summer.

The story continues by saying that Manchester United have not given up in their pursuit of the talented attacker, despite the Red Devils having missed the 10 August deadline set by Borussia Dortmund for a deal to be done.

The article also says that Manchester United made a “breakthrough” in negotiations with Sancho’s representatives earlier this month with regards to wages and agent fees, but the Red Devils have not been able to strike up a deal with Dortmund.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign Sancho all summer but it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to conclude a deal before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

