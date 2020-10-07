Jose Mourinho has his say on Man United’s new signing

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho believes that Edinson Cavani will help to immediately strengthen Manchester United’s squad after the Red Devils signed the Uruguay forward on deadline day.

Manchester United brought the 33-year-old to Old Trafford on a free transfer after he was allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

Cavani has signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils, along with the option for Manchester United to extend it by a further year.

Mourinho watched his Tottenham Hotspur side seal a dominant 6-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday as Spurs laid down a marker for the season ahead.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho delivered his verdict on the possibility of Manchester United signing Cavani as the Red Devils closed in on a deal to bring him to Old Trafford, before the move was finally confirmed on Monday.

Mourinho said of Manchester United: “The team is improving, they have good players, he bought lots of young players, they bought very good players.

“If it’s true that Cavani is coming, Cavani is one of the top strikers in the world.

“Manchester United is Manchester United, it’s not this defeat that’s going to destroy them. I can imagine they are going to react like Manchester United always react.”

Cavani will be hoping to make an instant impact at Old Trafford as he bids to try and help the Red Devils turn around their stuttering start to the season.

Manchester United, who have lost two of their opening three games, will take on Newcastle United away from home in their next Premier League game after the international break on 17 October.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip