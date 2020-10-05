Jose Mourinho: What I really think of Man United this season

Jose Mourinho (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jose Mourinho believes that Manchester United are gradually evolving into a side capable of challenging for major trophies.

The Red Devils are looking to mount a challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in third place under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and they have not lifted a trophy since Mourinho led them to Europa League glory back in 2017.

Solskjaer has been tasked with steering Manchester United up the Premier League table this season as he looks to end their wait for some silverware.

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United back in December 2018 after having led them to the League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield in the previous season.

Now the manager at Tottenham, Mourinho has underlined his belief that the Red Devils are clearly moving in the right direction.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before Manchester United’s home clash against Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League, Mourinho said: “It is a team that is improving year after year.

“The younger players are now older, they have more experience now. The players they have bought are players of quality.

“Many of my players, important players for me in my time at United, they are not any more important.

“They have changed their team. Players that worked with me, some of them are not even now selected or they are on the bench so that is a great evolution in the team.

“They have this ambition and this responsibility of winning titles which they haven’t done for quite a long time. The last one was the Europa League so they have this motivation, this potential and they are a very good side.

“I think they will [win trophies], sooner or later they will. It’s the direction where they are going.

“The younger people are getting older, are getting more experience. Young (Marcus) Rashford is still young but he is not a kid anymore. He is a mature player just to give you an example.

“The big boys like (Nemanja) Matic, they are still there for the team, for the balance of the team, for the emotional balance of the team, so I think it’s a club in evolution.

“They want to do it and of course in the Premier League nothing is easy for any one but they have the historical responsibility of doing it.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to face Newcastle United on 17 October.

They will then take on Paris Saint-Germain away from home in their Champions League opener on 20 October.

