Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Edinson Cavani’s Man United debut

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased by the impact Edinson Cavani had when he came off the bench to make his Manchester United debut in Saturday’s goalless draw against Chelsea FC.

The Uruguay international was introduced midway through the second half as he tried to help the Red Devils push for a winner against the Blues.

Cavani, 33, almost scored with his first touch at Old Trafford with a flicked effort that went just wide of the Chelsea FC post.

The Uruguay international will now be aiming to try and hold down a regular fixture in the Manchester United team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to try and help them challenge for the title.

Solskjaer was encouraged by what he saw from Cavani against Chelsea FC, and he is expecting the summer signing to get plenty of goals for the Red Devils in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Saturday, Solskjaer said: “Well you know he’s been out for a little while and he had a nice run towards the near post, a nice little flick almost scored there.

“He showed he was a presence in the box, I think it was Thiago Silva who had a nice block from him.

“But he’s going to give us a lot. He’s come in, had a great influence and impact on the training ground already, but we know he needs game time to get his sharpness.

“He’s got clever movements, great runs, he’s an experienced centre-forward.

“And the more we get the ball into him in and around the box, we’ll get some goals from him.”

Cavani has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host RB Leipzig in their next European game, before they gear up for their crunch showdown with Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip