Paul Pogba urged to leave Man United after Real Madrid comments

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Ince has urged Paul Pogba to consider leaving Manchester United after his recent comments about wanting to play for Real Madrid one day.

Pogba has been in and out of the Manchester United team so far this season, with the midfielder having started three of the Red Devils’ five games in the Premier League.

The French midfielder started on the bench for Manchester United’s home clash against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday and he only came on to play the final 32 minutes of the game.

Pogba recently sparked fresh speculation about his long-term future at Manchester United after he admitted that he would like to play for Real Madrid one day.

And former Manchester United star Ince believes that the time could be up for Pogba at Old Trafford following his recent outings for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Ince said: “Paul Pogba should be on the pitch (against Chelsea), this is a big, big game.

“For him to be sitting on the bench and watching, with no disrespect, McTominay and Fred playing in his position, I would be saying, ‘I must be doing something wrong if I can’t get in this team’.

“I know he has had an injury and he might be trying to bring him on a little later on.

“But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid.

“I think his performances since he has been here have been inconsistent.

“Paul Pogba is a world-class player and when he moved to Old Trafford I thought, ‘great’, but all he has done is been a problem.

“The fans have gone against him and now Bruno Fernandes has come in and shown what you need to do to be a Manchester United player.

“He has performed consistently and Paul Pogba hasn’t done that and that is why he finds himself on the bench.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host old foes Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Before that, the Red Devils are in Champions League action with a home clash against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are aiming to try and challenge for the title this season, but they are currently in the bottom half of the table after having taken seven points from their first five games in the top flgiht.

