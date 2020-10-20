Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Juan Mata

Juan Mata (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he has been highly impressed by Juan Mata’s recent “fantastic” form for Manchester United.

The Spanish playmaker made his first Premier League start of the season on Saturday as he notched up an assist in the Red Devils’ 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Prior to that game, the 32-year-old had only featured in the League Cup for the Red Devils, scoring three goals to help them to progress through to the quarter-finals.

Mata’s solid form now has him vying for a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team as the Red Devils look to turn around their stuttering start to the new campaign.

Solskjaer has now admitted that he has been delighted by Mata’s performances in recent weeks and he has also been pleased by Daniel James’ input at St James’ Park.

Asked if Mata needs to start more regularly, Solskjaer replied: “Of course, I get questions about our players when they play and why they don’t play.

“We have many good players and it’s about taking your chances when you do get them. Juan has definitely done so.

”Juan is playing fantastic. He is so professional and everyone in the team knows his qualities. He has been so patient, waiting for the chance.

Dan’s strength, you know, is his incredible speed. Today, I thought he showed productivity and trusted himself.

“We work with all the players and tell them to express themselves and show what they’ve got. Juan and Bruno [Fernandes] were in the pockets and Dan and Marcus were working hard to run in behind them and be positive.

”All of them did fantastic but I’m very pleased for Dan. He’s been away with Wales and missed a few games for us with a bad cold. Today, it was a very good performance by Dan.

Manchester United will kick off their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Paris Saint-Germain in their group-stage opener.

The Red Devils, who have not won the title since back in 2013, will then look to make it back to back wins in the Premier League when they take on Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in the top flight on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip