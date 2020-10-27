Donny van de Beek told he made a mistake signing for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Marco van Basten has told Donny van de Beek that he made a mistake signing for Manchester United from Ajax this summer.

The Dutch midfielder joined the Red Devils from the Dutch side on a five year contract in early September as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Van de Beek is yet to make a Premier League start for the Red Devils and he was left on the bench as an unused substitute during Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old has only made four appearances for Manchester United from the bench in the Premier League this season as he bids to try and win a regular spot in the team.

Now, Dutch legend Van Basten has claimed that Van de Beek should have carefully assessed his chances of featuring regularly at Manchester United before completing a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Speaking in an interview with Ziggo Sport as quoted by Metro, Van de Beek said: “Donny should not have gone to Manchester United.

“When you are a good player you want to play every week. It is really bad for a player like Donny to play only six or seven games this year.

“That is shocking for your match rhythm. I know he is earning loads and loads more than he used to.

“But as a top player you have to be critical and look at the chances of playing when you sign for a new club.

“Donny should have waited for better prospects and signed for another club.”

Van de Beek will be hoping to make his first start for Manchester United in all competitions when the Red Devils take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils won their Champions League opener last week with an impressive 2-1 victory away to PSG.

