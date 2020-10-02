Darren Fletcher: How many signings Man United need to catch Liverpool FC

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Darren Fletcher believes that Manchester United need up to five new signings if they are to challenge the likes of Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far and they have only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax as things stand, despite the likes of Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Liverpool FC all bringing in new players.

Manchester United have until the close of the transfer window on Monday night to complete any last-ditch deals to bring in some new players for the season ahead.

Liverpool FC have already laid down a marker for the season by winning all three of their opening games, including testing clashes against Chelsea FC and Arsenal.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have taken three points from their opening two games in the top flight.

Former Red Devils midfielder Fletcher believes that Manchester United desperately need to strengthen in the summer transfer window and he feels that they will struggle to finish in the top four this term unless they bring in some key recruits before Monday’s deadline.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday night, Fletcher said: “For me, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for the job he has done for the club, from where it was to what it is now, deserves the players he wants in.

“He’s always got the best interests of the club at heart, I know that, but sometimes Ole has to look after himself as well, because he’s going to be judged season on season.

“People don’t look at the work you’ve done, they want the here and now, and for Manchester United to get to where they want, they need players.

“They need three, four, five players to get anywhere close to challenging Liverpool. If they don’t recruit, they are going to find it tough to finish top four.

“I would hate all that pressure and criticism to go on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, because I feel he’s done a fantastic job.

“The board have to back him. Ole will have identified targets and so will the club. They’ve got five or six days to get him some help and get him some players in.”

Manchester United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Red Devils will now switch their attention towards their home Premier League clash against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

