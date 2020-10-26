Patrice Evra: Man United star had ‘really solid game’ against Chelsea FC

Sky Sports pundit Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra has praised Harry Maguire for having a “really solid” game in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Chelsea FC on Saturday night.

The Red Devils were held to a draw at Old Trafford as they once again failed to win back to back games in the Premier League this season.

Marcus Rashford came closest to breaking the deadlock late on when his curling shot was saved by Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea FC goal.

However, the two teams both ended up settling for a point at Old Trafford as they continued their mixed starts to the new campaign.

Maguire produced a solid performance for the Red Devils alongside Victor Lindelof in the Manchester United defence.

Former Red Devils star Evra was impressed by the defensive display from the Manchester United captain, but he admits that overall he was disappointed by the result and the performance.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Evra said: “This was a safety game. I understand that, of course, it was a boring game.

“The players today played with a safety jacket, and I don’t like that. I’m more about entertainment. I always promote playing without fear.

“I’m not surprised that the best player for Chelsea was Thiago Silva and the best player for Manchester United was Victor Lindelof, and Harry Maguire had a really solid game.

“I’m happy, but it’s not enough.”

Manchester United will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their focus towards preparing for their crunch Premier League showdown against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are aiming to mount a Premier League title challenge this season after ending up in third place in the table under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

