Rio Ferdinand: What impresses me most about Mason Greenwood at Man United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that it is Mason Greenwood’s maturity that has impressed him most after the striker scored the opener in Manchester United’s 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to give Greenwood his first start of the season against the German side and the 19-year-old repaid his manager’s faith by netting a great finish to set Manchester United on their way to victory.

Greenwood fired home a low finish into the bottom-right corner after being found by Paul Pogba to put Manchester United ahead at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford then netted an impressive second-half hat-trick and Anthony Martial scored his penalty as Manchester United romped to victory in their second Champions League game.

Speaking at half-time during BT Sport‘s coverage of the game, Ferdinand highlighted how impressed he has been by Greenwood’s maturity since breaking into the Red Devils team.

Ferdinand said: “I think the maturity that Greenwood shows every time we see him is probably one of the most impressive things [about him] other than his finishing.”

Greenwood will be hoping to keep his place in the Manchester United set-up in the coming games, with the Red Devils set to take on Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table after a stuttering start to the new campaign.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip