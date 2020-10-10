‘A great player’: Nemanja Matic gives verdict on new Man United signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Nemanja Matic is tipping Edinson Cavani to be a big success at Manchester United following his deadline day move to Old Trafford.

The Uruguay international signed for the Red Devils on Monday on a free transfer after he was allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

Cavani, 33, has signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils, and Manchester United have the option to extend his contract by a further year should they wish to do so.

The former PSG star will now be looking to help Manchester United turn around their stuttering start to the new Premier League season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men lost two of their opening three games.

Now, Red Devils midfielder Matic has expressed his delight at seeing Manchester United conclude a deal to bring Cavani to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Matic said: “It’s always good when we have additions to the team.

“We’ve signed quality players, so we will see what they can bring to our team.

“So we’re happy; we are happy to see them. Hopefully they can fit very well in our team and they can win some trophies with us.

“I played against [Cavani] a few times. A great player, a great player. Very experienced. He scores goals, always. So I hope he will continue to do the same job for us.”

Manchester United ended up signing Alex Telles from FC Porto, Atalanta winger Amad Diallo and Penarol forward Facundo Pellistri on transfer deadline day.

Earlier in the window, they also wrapped up a deal to bring midfielder Donny van de Beek to Old Trafford from Ajax.

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home next Saturday afternoon.

