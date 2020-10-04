‘I’m sure’: Nemanja Matic makes prediction about Man United this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Nemanja Matic is convinced that Manchester United have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils have made something of a stuttering start to the new campaign after they lost their opener against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last month.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side responded to that setback by claiming a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend to pick up their first points of the season.

Manchester United are now focused on preparing for their crunch showdown against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon as they look to make it two wins in a row in the top flight.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer market so far, with Manchester United having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Despite their lack of signings, Red Devils midfielder Matic feels confident that Manchester United have enough quality in their squad to be able to challenge for the title this season after they finished third last term.

Speaking in an interview before the clash against Spurs, Matic said: “We have a big squad – and especially in midfield we are very strong and it’s always good to have good competition.

“Healthy competition is always good for the team – so we are here to challenge.

“The manager of course is going to decide who is going to play because when you play for Manchester United you have to win your games to win trophies and to fight for the title.

“We will see if we have enough quality for that. I’m sure that we have.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home on 17 October.

They will then take on PSG in their Champions League group stage opener on 20 October as they look to make a positive start to their European campaign.

