‘I won what was possible’: Jose Mourinho sends message to Man United fans

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he “won what was possible to win” during his time at Manchester United.

The Portuguese head coach is preparing to take his Tottenham Hotspur side to Old Trafford to take on the Red Devils just under two years after he was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018.

Mourinho guided Manchester United to the Europa League, League Cup and the Community Shield during his spell in charge at Old Trafford.

However, he was given his marching orders in December 2018 after a poor start to the season for his team.

The Portuguese head coach is now in charge of Tottenham after he was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at the club last year.

Mourinho has now insisted that he did everything in his power to bring success to Old Trafford and says that he has no bad feeling about his time in charge of the club.

Speaking ahead of Spurs’ trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, Mourinho said: “I expected that [the warm reception from Man United fans], I never had problems in the club.

“The fans, they know that I gave everything that I could.

“I won what was possible to win, I didn’t win what was not possible to win. I gave everything, I gave my life to the club and my professionalism, like I always do.

“Internally, lots of friends for life, lots of amazing people that I met in the club.

“I only have good feelings, feelings that I will have to forget in 90 minutes because for 90 minutes, they want to win, I want to win, that’s football.”

Manchester United head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after their thrilling 3-2 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Spurs, meanwhile, are aiming to pick up their second Premier League win of the season after having taken four points from a possible nine in their opening three games.

