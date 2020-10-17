Odion Ighalo rates latest Man United signings

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Odion Ighalo has welcomed the signings of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles as Manchester United prepare for their trip to Newcastle this weekend.

The Red Devils endured a frantic end to the summer transfer window as they brought in both Cavani and Telles on transfer deadline day, along with Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

Manchester United had been linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho throughout the summer transfer window but a move failed to materialise for the England international as the Red Devils also landed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Ighalo, 31, has only featured in one Premier League game for Manchester United this season, with the Nigerian forward having played the final nine minutes of the 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last month.

The forward will be hoping to earn a more regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months but he knows that he will now face more competition for a spot following the Red Devils’ latest signings.

Asked about Manchester United’s new signings, Ighalo said: “It’s good for the team, for everybody to be on their toes to work hard.

“For a big team, like Manchester United, you have to have competition for players to do well and I welcome the new guys coming in.

“They will bring more challenges to everyone in the team, to work hard for their positions to play in the team.”

Ighalo will be hoping to be involved in some capacity when Manchester United return to Premier League action with a trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils have only won one of their opening three games in the top flight to leave them down in 16th place in the table.

