Odion Ighalo rates latest Man United signings

Odion Ighalo has his say on Man United's latest signings including Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 17 October 2020, 04:45 UK
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Odion Ighalo has welcomed the signings of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles as Manchester United prepare for their trip to Newcastle this weekend.

The Red Devils endured a frantic end to the summer transfer window as they brought in both Cavani and Telles on transfer deadline day, along with Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

Manchester United had been linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho throughout the summer transfer window but a move failed to materialise for the England international as the Red Devils also landed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Ighalo, 31, has only featured in one Premier League game for Manchester United this season, with the Nigerian forward having played the final nine minutes of the 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last month.

The forward will be hoping to earn a more regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months but he knows that he will now face more competition for a spot following the Red Devils’ latest signings.

Asked about Manchester United’s new signings, Ighalo said: “It’s good for the team, for everybody to be on their toes to work hard.

“For a big team, like Manchester United, you have to have competition for players to do well and I welcome the new guys coming in.

“They will bring more challenges to everyone in the team, to work hard for their positions to play in the team.”

Ighalo will be hoping to be involved in some capacity when Manchester United return to Premier League action with a trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils have only won one of their opening three games in the top flight to leave them down in 16th place in the table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Bruno Fernandes
‘I understood it’: Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United fans
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Southampton
Facundo Pellistri
Facundo Pellistri admits he can’t wait to play with three Man United stars
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v West Ham
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Arsenal
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta drops hint about Thomas Partey ahead of Man City v Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Denis Shapovalov
ATP tour heads into home straight with just 10 tournaments left on schedule
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer claims Man United ‘going backwards’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Martin Keown
‘It’s bizarre’: Martin Keown questions Arsenal over William Saliba
ScoopDragon Football News Network