Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be ruthless with Man United, says pundit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to show a “ruthless” side with his Manchester United squad after their 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Red Devils slumped to a heavy defeat by Jose Mourinho’s men at Old Trafford on Sunday as they struggled to click into gear and were reduced to 10 men after Anthony Martial was sent off in the first half.

The result means that Manchester United’s poor start to the new season continues, with Solskjaer’s men having only taken three points from a possible nine in their opening three games of the new campaign.

Manchester United will now look to dust themselves down as they prepare for their trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League after the international break.

Former Manchester United star Yorke feels that Solskjaer needs to have some stern words with his Red Devils squad after Sunday’s capitulation.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Yorke said: “The manager has to believe he can inject that energy. It looked a bit lacklustre. We need some leaders. We need winners on the football pitch.

“Until we get that on a consistent basis, we seem to make one step forwards and two steps back at the moment. We need to find a way to be consistent.

“I’m not sure he’s going to get them by the scruff of the neck. He’s not a Roy Keane by any means. He has a different style of management but I expect him at least to be having some stern words.

“He has to address the players in no uncertain ways and get people to be pulling their weight in the team.

“I’m sure there will be some harsh words said. We haven’t seen this side of Ole but I’m sure he’s got that ruthlessness inside him as well.”

Manchester United moved to bring in four new signings on transfer deadline day to bolster Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils were able to sign Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, with Diallo set to link up with the Red Devils in January.

After Manchester United take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on 17 October, they will turn their attentions towards their Champions League group opener against PSG three days later.

