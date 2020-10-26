‘We don’t need him’: Patrice Evra hits out at Man United signing

Patrice Evra has his say on Donny van de Beek after Man United's goalless draw with Chelsea FC

Monday 26 October 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Patrice Evra has hit out at Donny van de Beek, claiming that Manchester United “don’t need” the midfielder after having signed him from Ajax in the summer.

Van de Beek joined the Red Devils from the Dutch side last month in a deal believed to be worth around £35m as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his squad at Old Trafford.

However, the 23-year-old is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season and he was an unused substitute during the goalless draw with Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Former Manchester United star Evra criticised Van de Beek after Saturday’s game, claiming that the Red Devils didn’t need to sign the Dutchman this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Evra said: “We’re talking about Van de Beek… why did we buy him?

“I have nothing against the kid, but why did we buy Van de Beek?

“He’s watching the game from the stands every game because we don’t need him. That’s the truth, but people will not say it loud.”

Van de Beek will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United return to Champions League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.

After that, Manchester United will switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have made a mixed start to the new Premier League season, with the Red Devils having won just two of their opening five games in the top flight to leave them closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

