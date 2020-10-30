Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to consider a move to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig to strengthen their options at the back.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move to bring the 22-year-old defender to Old Trafford in the past as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his back-line.

Upamecano was part of the RB Leipzig team who suffered a humiliating 5-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Despite that performance, the French defender is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising players in his position.

And former Manchester United midfielder Scholes believes that Upamecano is just the kind of player that the Red Devils should be looking to sign.

Speaking to BT Sport on Wednesday night before the game, Scholes said: “This is the type of defender I think United need, he’s very different to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

“He absolutely loves one-vs-ones, he loves getting down that channel because he knows he’s gonna beat them.

“It’s very much the same as what Rio used to do, what Jaap Stam used to do.

“It frees the rest of the team to worry about attacking play, because you know you’ve got a centre-half who is going to defend and he’ll do it all day.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United – who finished in third place and without a trophy last season – will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have made a slow start to the new Premier League season to leave them down in 15th place after having won just two of their opening five games in the top flight.

