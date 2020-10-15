Facundo Pellistri admits he can’t wait to play with three Man United stars

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri (Photo: @facu_pellistri / Instagram)

Facundo Pellistri has expressed his excitement at the prospect of linking up with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood at Manchester United.

The 18-year-old Uruguayan forward is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Penarol in a £9m deal earlier this month.

The teenager has signed a five-year deal with the Red Devils and will be hoping to make a quick impact at Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months as he looks to win a spot in the first team.

Pellistri will be hoping to be involved in some capacity when Manchester United take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their defeat by Tottenham last time out.

And the teenage attacker has now admitted that he cannot wait to line up with the likes of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Pellistri said: “I’m very excited to sign because Manchester United is one of the best clubs in history.

“I’m really happy to be here. I would describe myself as a fast player who likes to be in touch with the ball and provide assists for my team-mates.

“I’m really excited to link up and to learn from [attacking players like Greenwood, Martial and Rashford].”

Manchester United head into Saturday’s game looking to respond from their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford last time out.

The Red Devils have only managed to take three points from their opening three games in the Premier League to leave them down in 16th place in the top flight table.

