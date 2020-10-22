Marcus Rashford sends message to Solskjaer after Man United’s win at PSG

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Marcus Rashford praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his tactical approach after Manchester United claimed a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils produced an impressive performance in the French capital as they secured the three points from their European opener away from home.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty set Manchester United on their way in the first half, but Anthony Martial’s own goal after the break drew PSG level.

However, it was Manchester United who had the final say, with Rashford scoring a superb winner for the Red Devils in the 87th minute at Parc des Princes.

England international Rashford believes that Manchester United were helped massively by the tactics deployed by Red Devils boss Solskjaer against the Champions League runners-up.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Rashford said: “I think the manager got it spot on today.

“The system allowed us to express ourselves going forward and to be tight defensively, which I think we did as well as we could.

“Of course, it’s a big win and a perfect position to be in because we got a lot to improve on as well.

“It’s a good performance and a performance we have a lot to build on. I always believe in the team, as players it’s important to believe in the system the manager wants us to play.

“Today we did that fantastically.”

Rashford has made a solid start to the new season with the Red Devils, scoring four goals and making two assists in all competitions.

The 22-year-old will be expecting to feature for the Red Devils when they return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a crunch clash against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after winning only two of their opening four games.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip