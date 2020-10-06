Marcus Rashford issues heartfelt apology after Man United thrashing by Spurs

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Marcus Rashford took to social media to issue a heartfelt apology to Manchester United fans after the club’s 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Red Devils headed into the game looking to make it two wins in a row in the Premier League after their win at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, but they were thoroughly outplayed at Old Trafford as they were sent crashing to their second defeat of the season in the top flight.

Manchester United took the lead through Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty but the home side capitulated after Anthony Martial was sent off with the score at 2-1, as Spurs netted four goals without reply.

The defeat damages Manchester United’s hopes of challenging for the Premier League title this season, with the Red Devils now down in 16th place in the table after having lost two of their opening three games in the top flight.

Red Devils striker Rashford was quick to take to social media after the game to deliver his verdict on the result and issue a heartfelt apology to Manchester United supporters.

Rashford tweeted on Sunday evening: “First and foremost I’m a United fan. This is my club. I’m so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses.

“I’m so proud to wear this shirt but there are no excuses, it’s just not good enough and to every single fan around the world that tuned in today, I’m just so sorry.

“You deserve so much better than that. I would have stayed away from social media tonight but you deserve to hear from me during the highs and the lows, there is no hiding.

“I feel horrible but I promise you we will do better.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Newcastle United away from home on Saturday 17 October.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their attentions towards their trip to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener on 20 October.

