‘What a talent’: Gary Lineker raves about Man United star during 5-0 win over RB Leipzig

Gary Lineker took to social media to lavish praise on Mason Greenwood after the teenage forward helped to fire Manchester United to an impressive 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after their goalless draw against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to ring the changes and opted to start Greenwood along with Paul Pogba and summer signing Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United took the lead in the 21st minute when Paul Pogba played an excellent through-ball for Greenwood, who slotted a great finish into the bottom-right corner on his first start of the season for the Red Devils.

Substitute Marcus Rashford, who came on for Greenwood in the second half, then made it 2-0 to the hosts with a cool finish in the 74th minute as he netted a goal that was confirmed after a VAR check for offside.

Rashford then added a third with another well-taken low finish in the 78th minute to make the three points secure, before Anthony Martial added further gloss to the scoreline when he converted his penalty in the 86th minute.

Rashford then completed his hat-trick with another powerful finish in second-half stoppage time.

England legend Lineker was watching the game and he heaped praise on Greenwood for the quality of his finish in the first half.

Posting on Twitter after Manchester United’s opener, Lineker said: “Such a brilliant finish from @masongreenwood. The calmness, the accuracy and the maturity beyond his years. What a talent.”

Greenwood will be hoping to retain his spot in the Manchester United team when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a crunch home clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After Rashford completed his hat-trick, Lineker added in a separate tweet: “A first ever hat-trick for @MarcusRashford at @ManUtd. He’s just gobbling them up.”

Meanwhile, former defender Danny Higginbotham was impressed by Manchester United’s display as a whole. He wrote on Twitter: “What a performance so far from @ManUtd defensively and attacking. Rotation of squad working well to keep players fresh as well.”

The Red Devils are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table.

