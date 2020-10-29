Rio Ferdinand rates Man United’s Champions League chances

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand doesn’t believe that Manchester United have what it takes to win the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils are aiming to compete for trophies on all fronts this term after they ended last season without a trophy and in third place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United began their Champions League campaign with an impressive 2-1 away win at PSG last week.

The Red Devils have not won Europe’s elite club competition since Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge at Old Trafford back in 2008.

Ferdinand was still playing for Manchester United back then, and although he would love to see the Red Devils challenge for the Champions League trophy this term, he doesn’t consider Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to be one of the favourites.

Speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night before Manchester United’s clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think Man United are going to be one of the teams I’d put as favourites. I wouldn’t put them in that bracket.

“I think they’ll do very well getting out this group they’re in and they’ve had a fantastic start.

“I they’ll do well getting out of that and then just hope to improve from there. But consistency is the key for this season for Man United improving on last season.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host bitter rivals Arsenal at The Emirates.

