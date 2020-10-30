Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes heaped praise on Marcus Rashford after the striker scored an impressive hat-trick in Manchester United’s 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The England striker came off the bench and scored three impressive goals for the Red Devils as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men romped to victory over the German side at Old Trafford.

Rashford’s goals added to Mason Greenwood’s opener and Anthony Martial’s second-half penalty as Manchester United took control of their Champions League group.

The 22-year-old has now scored seven goals and has made two assists in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was hugely impressed by Rashford’s second-half cameo against RB Leipzig, with the striker having recently also been handed an MBE for his work in helping to combat child food poverty during the summer.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Ferdinand said: “Wow. Marcus Rashford comes off the bench… he’s been on the front of the papers for all the right reasons and tomorrow he’ll be on the back of them. Him and Bruno Fernandes when they came on were magic.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United midfielder Scholes added: “He’s doing both now (on the pitch and off it). That was electric when he came on.”

Rashford will be expecting to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against old foes Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in 15th place in the Premier League table.

