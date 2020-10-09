Jadon Sancho is still expecting to end up as a Man United player – report

Jadon Sancho has told his friends that he still expects to end up as a Man United player eventually, claims report

By Transfer Agent Friday 9 October 2020
Jadon Sancho has told friends that he still expects to end up as a Manchester United player and a deal could be revived in the New Year, according to reports.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United have not given up hope of signing the England international in the future despite not having been able to conclude a deal this summer.

Manchester United were relentlessly linked with a move to bring Sancho to Old Trafford throughout the summer but a move for the England international failed to materialise before Monday’s deadline.

According to the same article, Manchester United had offered £70m up front rising to £100m but Borussia Dortmund wanted more up front and £108m overall.

The same story also says that Sancho, 20, was reluctant to hand in a transfer request because he feared that it may jeopardise his relationship with Dortmund if the deal did not go through.

However, despite the lack of a move this summer, the same article claims that Sancho has “told close pals” that he still expects to end up as a Manchester United player in the end.

The same article also claims that Manchester United themselves have not given up hope of concluding a deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford in the future.

Manchester United were busy on transfer deadline day as the completed deals for Alex Telles, Amad Diallo, Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri to add to the signing of Donny van de Beek earlier in the summer.

The Red Devils have lost two of their opening three games in the Premier League to leave them down in 16th place in the table.

