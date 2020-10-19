Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Donny van de Beek

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his say on Donny van de Beek's impact since signing for Man United this summer

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 19 October 2020, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is planning to give Donny van de Beek more playing time in the coming weeks after his cameo in Manchester United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window, came off the bench to play the final 14 minutes of the Red Devils’ Premier League victory at St James’ Park.

Van de Beek had an influential impact when he came off the bench for the Red Devils and Solskjaer has admitted that he is planning to use the midfielder more regularly in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Solskjaer said: “He’ll get his game time. He’s been fantastic in the group.

“I think you see today and in training, he’s so neat and tidy, I don’t think he lost the ball once.

“It’s about finding the balance in the team. We’ve won 4-1 today and you’re asking why I didn’t start one of the players. He’ll have a very good impact on the team.”

Van de Beek is yet to start his first Premier League game for Manchester United since having signed for the Red Devils.

The Netherlands international could make his first Champions League appearance for the Red Devils when they take on PSG away from home in their group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

Manchester United, who finished third in the table last term, will then switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
John Barnes
‘An excellent signing’: John Barnes rates Arsenal transfer deal
Facundo Pellistri
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits new Man United signing has already impressed in training
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Bruno Fernandes’ goal in Man United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle
Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to Arsenal’s display in 1-0 loss at Man City
Frank Lampard
Danny Murphy predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season
Eden Hazard
Frank Lampard makes honest admission about Eden Hazard’s Chelsea FC exit
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Alexander Zverev
Andrey Rublev wins fourth title of 2020 in St Petersburg to move closer to Nitto ATP Finals
Jurgen Klopp
Cesc Fabregas has his say on Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw at Everton
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand raves about Juan Mata after Man United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle
ScoopDragon Football News Network