Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Donny van de Beek

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is planning to give Donny van de Beek more playing time in the coming weeks after his cameo in Manchester United’s 4-1 win at Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old, who signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window, came off the bench to play the final 14 minutes of the Red Devils’ Premier League victory at St James’ Park.

Van de Beek had an influential impact when he came off the bench for the Red Devils and Solskjaer has admitted that he is planning to use the midfielder more regularly in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Solskjaer said: “He’ll get his game time. He’s been fantastic in the group.

“I think you see today and in training, he’s so neat and tidy, I don’t think he lost the ball once.

“It’s about finding the balance in the team. We’ve won 4-1 today and you’re asking why I didn’t start one of the players. He’ll have a very good impact on the team.”

Van de Beek is yet to start his first Premier League game for Manchester United since having signed for the Red Devils.

The Netherlands international could make his first Champions League appearance for the Red Devils when they take on PSG away from home in their group-stage opener on Tuesday night.

Manchester United, who finished third in the table last term, will then switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

