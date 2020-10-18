Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits new Man United signing has already impressed in training

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri (Photo: @facu_pellistri / Instagram)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he has already been impressed by Facundo Pellistri’s performances in training since his move to Manchester United earlier this month.

Pellistri was one of a number of deadline day signings at Old Trafford as the Red Devils moved to bolster their squad before the transfer window closed at the start of the month.

The 18-year-old joined the Red Devils from Uruguayan side Penarol in a deal believed to be worth about £9m, and he will now be looking to work his way into the first team at Old Trafford.

The teenager has already been included in Manchester United’s Champions League squad for this season and it is clear that Solskajer has already been highly impressed by what he has seen from the young attacker.

Speaking at a news conference before Manchester United’s clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, Solskjaer said: “We’re looking forward to integrating them into the group, of course.

“Facundo he’s been in training with us for two days. Very exciting, young, enthusiastic player with some attributes that we don’t have.

“Of course, he’s one maybe more for the future, maybe not for just now because he’s still 18.

“Alex [Telles] came in yesterday and did his recovery after a long, long flight from Sao Paulo having come on twice for Brazil. So we’re looking forward to integrating him.

“Edinson [Cavani] is still not been with the group because of his quarantine.

“All three of them have got something different to what we have. And they’ll definitely come in and help us.

“I think the group as well are looking forward to having them join in.”

Manchester United will kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign with a trip to face Paris Saint-Germain in the competition on Tuesday night next week.

The Red Devils will then switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their crunch home clash against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United are aiming to maintain their position in the top four this season after they finished third in the table and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip