Axel Tuanzebe sends message to new Man United signing Edinson Cavani

Axel Tuanzebe has his say on Man United's deal to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this week

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 9 October 2020, 00:15 UK
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Axel Tuanzebe has revealed his excitement at seeing Manchester United complete a deal to sign Edinson Cavani earlier this week.

The Red Devils wrapped up a deal to bring the Uruguay international to Old Trafford on deadline day after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old attacker brings with him a wealth of experience and he will be hoping to help reverse Manchester United’s fortunes following their stuttering start to the Premier League season.

Manchester United have lost two of their opening three games in the Premier League to leave them down in 16th place in the table following their 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Red Devils defender Tuanzebe has now revealed his delight at having seen the Red Devils complete a deal for Cavani and he is looking forward to learning from the experienced attacker at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Tuanzebe said: “Edinson [Cavani] will be another addition to the team with his experience, his knowledge of the game and it’ll be great to learn from him.

“Any smart traits and how to mark someone of his calibre It’s what you want to come up against – the best – to improve your own abilities.

“I like playing against talented players. The last twelve months I’ve had Anthony [Martial] to deal with and it’s been a real pleasure because he’s amazing in training.”
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to face Newcastle United.

The Red Devils will then switch their focus towards Champions League affairs and their trip to Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October.

Manchester United had been hoping to challenge for the Premier League title this season after their third-placed finish last term, but the Red Devils have taken just three points from a possible nine in their opening games.

