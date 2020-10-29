Owen Hargreaves explains why Donny van de Beek hasn’t been starting for Man United

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves has admitted that he was left surprised by Manchester United’s decision to sign Donny van de Beek this summer because the Red Devils already had plenty of options in his position.

Manchester United completed a deal believed to be worth around £40m to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his squad ahead of his second full season in charge.

However, the midfielder is yet to make a Premier League start for Manchester United and he has only featured four times from the bench in the top flight for the Red Devils so far this season.

Van de Beek scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United in their 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace back in September but he has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team.

Speaking before Wednesday night’s clash with RB Leipzig that Van de Beek started, Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves admits that he was somewhat surprised by the Dutchman’s move to Old Trafford, but he does feel that the Dutchman will be afforded a regular run of games at some point this season.

Speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night, Hargreaves was asked why Van de Beek had endured such a slow start at Manchester United, and he replied: “Because they’ve got two number eights in there with Bruno and Pogba and maybe again it comes down to recruitment.

“When City need something, they go get something that they don’t have and I think United had those two players there.

“I’m sure he’s going to get a run of games but when you spend £40m on a player you’d like to think he’d play. ‘But I think Ole will find a place when it’s available.”

Van de Beek will be hoping to make his first Premier League start of the season for Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon when the Red Devils host Arsenal.

