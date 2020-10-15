Victor Lindelof makes prediction about Man United after poor start

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Victor Lindelof is convinced that Manchester United will be able to turn around their stuttering start to the Premier League season after the international break.

The Red Devils have found themselves under intense pressure already this term after having lost two of their opening three games under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Manchester United were beaten by Crystal Palace at home in their Premier League opener last month before managing to bounce back with a victory at Brighton.

However, the pressure mounted on Solskjaer last time out after his side were sent crashing to a humiliating 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before the international break.

Manchester United moved to bolster their squad before the transfer window closed by bringing in the likes of Alex Telles, Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri.

And Red Devils defender Lindelof is convinced that he and his team-mates will be able to improve their form after linking up following the international break.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lindelof said: “It hasn’t been the best start for us in the league, I don’t know what it’s all about.

“If it’s because we played for a long time in Europe [in August] and didn’t get the time off we usually get, it is difficult to answer.

“We probably had one or two weeks together before the league started and we haven’t got to the level we’ve wanted.

“But I think after this international break, a lot of players are back and ready to perform at the level we can.”

Manchester United are currently down in 16th place in the Premier League table after having taken just three points from their opening three games.

The Red Devils will return to top flight action this weekend when they travel to face Newcastle United on Saturday.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their most recent triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

