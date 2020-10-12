Man United chief Woodward ready to sack Solskjaer if poor run continues – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ed Woodward will have no hesitation in sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Manchester United’s poor start to the season continues, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Manchester United executive vice-chairman will have no issue with giving Solskjaer his marching orders if results fail to improve.

Solskjaer has already found himself under intense scrutiny in the first few weeks of the season after his Manchester United side lost two of their opening three games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils commenced their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford before returning to winning ways with a victory at Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Manchester United slumped to a humiliating 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur before the international break to heap further pressure on Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

According to the same story, Woodward is prepared to sack Solskjaer if results do not improve, with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino still a “wanted man” at the club.

Despite Solskjaer being a club legend at Old Trafford, Woodward is prepared to put sentiment aside and wield the axe if necessary in the coming months, according to the same story.

Manchester United will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Newcastle United away from home this weekend.

They will then switch their attentions to Champions League affairs and their group-stage opener against PSG on 20 October.

