‘Top class’: Owen Hargreaves reacts to Man United’s 2-1 win at PSG

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves praised Manchester United for producing a “brilliant” performance as the Red Devils claimed a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group-stage opener.

Marcus Rashford scored a late winner for the Red Devils at Parc des Princes when he fired in off the post from 20 yards to cap another famous victory for the visitors in Paris.

Manchester United had taken the lead through Bruno Fernandes’ first-half penalty, but PSG deservedly drew level in the 55th minute when Anthony Martial headed into his own net.

The result leaves Manchester United second in their group behind RB Leipzig as they look to try and qualify for the round of 16.

Former Manchester United star Hargreaves was highly impressed by the performance from the Red Devils, singling out David De Gea and Axel Tuanzebe for special praise.

“I thought it was top class from everyone,” Hargreaves told BT Sport after the final whistle.

“David De Gea made three world-class saves, Tuanzebe looked like the best centre-back on the pitch I thought the midfield balance was perfect. The front two played high and wide and caused a threat.

“I loved everything about it from United. The energy, the team performance – that was top drawer.”

Manchester United will now look to make it three wins in a row in all competitions when they host Chelsea FC at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

