Paul Scholes sends message to Mason Greenwood after Man United’s 5-0 win over RB Leipzig

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes heaped praise on Mason Greenwood after the young striker helped to fire Manchester United to an impressive 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The teenager was handed his first start of the season by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Champions League clash as the Red Devils boss rung the changes by also playing Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek from the kick-off.

The 19-year-old Greenwood gave Manchester United the lead in the 21st minute at Old Trafford when he slotted home a cool finish into the bottom-right corner after he was put through by Pogba’s perfectly-weighted pass.

Two quick-fire goals from Marcus Rashford, who came on for Greenwood in the second half, helped to secure a solid victory for hosts Manchester United, with the striker netting in the 74th and 78th minutes.

Anthony Martial then made it 4-0 to the hosts when he converted his penalty in the 86th minute at Old Trafford, before Rashford completed an impressive hat-trick with a fine finish in stoppage time to make it 5-0.

The opening goal came from Greenwood’s first ever shot in the Champions League and former Red Devils star Scholes was highly impressed by the way the youngster took his opportunity.

Speaking on BT Sport at half-time, Scholes said: “It was a nice ball from Pogba and great run from Mason as well.

“We said before the game that out of the three of them, I think he’s the best finisher.

“Another centre-forward might panic a little bit and try and smash it towards that far post, but he just stroked it into the far corner. It’s a great finish.”

Greenwood will be hoping to keep his place in the Manchester United team when the Red Devils return to Premier League action this weekend with a crunch home clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after they were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea FC at Old Trafford last weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip