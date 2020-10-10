Dwight Yorke gives verdict on new Man United signing Edinson Cavani

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Dwight Yorke is backing Edinson Cavani to transform Manchester United’s attack into one of the best in the Premier League.

The Red Devils signed the 33-year-old on a free transfer on transfer deadline day on Monday after Cavani was released by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Manchester United handed the Uruguay international a one-year deal thought to be worth around £200,000 a week to make Cavani one of the best-paid players at the club.

The veteran forward will be tasked with competing for a starting spot with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current forwards Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Cavani will follow in the footsteps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swedish forward swapped PSG for Manchester United in 2016 for 18 months before a serious injury.

The 20-time English champions have a history of signing experienced strikers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, such as Radamel Falcao, Alexis Sanchez and Odion Ighalo.

Former Manchester United striker Yorke is backing Cavani to excel in the Red Devils team following his free transfer to Old Trafford.

“We all kind of link him with Zlatan due to what he’s going to bring and the guidance he can give the younger players, but I feel from an attacking point of view, I’m not worried,” Yorke told Sky Sports.

“I feel like we are up there with the very best – obviously Liverpool and City, now you look at Tottenham’s front three and they’re a threat.

“I think our front three and probably a front four now with Cavani can be up there with the very best on any given day.

“It’s a good bit of business for what we need in this present moment of time.”

Cavani scored 201 goals in 300 games for PSG over the course of his seven-year stay at the Ligue 1 side.

The Uruguayan forward will be tasked with challenging for a starting spot as well as providing guidance to Manchester United’s young striker Rashford, Martial and Greenwood.

Manchester United suffered a 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in their most recent Premier League game before the international break.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park next Saturday.

