Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United aren’t interested in a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United aren’t planning a bid to sign the 23-year-old from their bitter Premier League rivals.

The same article states that reports in Germany suggesting that Manchester United were close to reaching an agreement with Arsenal for the signing of Maitland-Niles were wide of the mark.

According to the media outlet’s sources within the 20-time English champions, Manchester United insist there is nothing to the speculation and Maitland-Niles won’t be heading to Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News go on to add that the Red Devils are still working on deals to sign three new players before the close of the 2020 summer transfer window on Monday.

The report adds that Manchester United are targeting FC Porto full-back Alex Telles, rather than Maitland-Niles, to bolster their squad this summer.

The media outlet includes that Jadon Sancho remains Manchester United’s number one target in the current transfer market.

Maitland-Niles has scored three times in 104 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at the north London side.

The England Under-21 international has won the FA Cup and the Community Shield as well as finishing as a runner-up in the Europa League and the League Cup.

Arsenal will take on Sheffield United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon as the Gunners look to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip