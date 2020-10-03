Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Atalanta winger Amad Traore, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United are ready to make a bid to sign the Atalanta winger in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils are making some progress in talks with the Serie A side ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

However, according to the same story, Manchester United could face some potential complications with regards to a deal for Traore.

The report highlights that the Atalanta winger hasn’t earned an international cap which could cause problems with a work permit.

However, The Manchester Evening News suggest that Traore could move to Old Trafford if the African winger has an Italian passport.

The media outlet suggest that Manchester United could also be facing competition from Serie A outfit Parma for his signature.

The Ivory Coast-born winger has made three appearances for the Atalanta senior team over the past year.

Traore came off the bench to score his first professional goal in Atalanta’s 7-1 win against Udinese in the Serie A last season.

Manchester United have so far only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are believed to be looking to add more creativity and pace to the wide areas of their team.

Manchester United have been linked with a swoop to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund throughout the summer but a deal is yet to materialise.

The Red Devils will take on Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday.

