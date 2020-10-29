Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are looking at completing a deal for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Times is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the highly-rated France international to improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have pinpointed Upamecano as a potential top signing capable of improving the club’s leaky back four.

According to the same story, Manchester United were weighing up a move for the RB Leipzig defender last summer but the German side agreed a new deal with Upamecano to remove his £45m contract release clause.

The report claims that Upamecano’s new contract has a clause that will allow the 22-year-old to leave the Bundesliga side in a £38m deal at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Times report that Solskjaer is looking to steal a march on their rivals in the race to sign Upamecano by putting in the ground work ahead of next summer.

Manchester United’s bitter rivals Liverpool FC have been linked with a bid for Upamecano after Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending knee problem earlier this month.

The Red Devils already have six centre-halves on their books in the shape of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Manchester United will host bitter rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip