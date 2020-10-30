Rio Ferdinand rates 22-year-old linked with Man United, Liverpool FC

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has given his verdict on Dayot Upamecano’s “nightmare” performance in RB Leipzig’s 5-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool FC and Manchester United over the past 12 months following his impressive performances at the Bundesliga outfit.

Manchester United have been linked with a swoop to sign the France international as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bring in a long-term partner for Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire.

Liverpool FC are also thought to be interested in a deal to sign Upamecano after Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending knee problem in the Merseyside outfit earlier this month.

Upamecano has built a big reputation in the Bundesliga following his consistent performances for RB Leipzig over the past four-and-a-half seasons at the German club.

However, the 22-year-old struggled badly in RB Leipzig’s 5-0 loss to Manchester United after Marcus Rashford’s hat-trick as well as goals from Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Rashford produced a ruthless performance to take his tally to four goals in two Champions League goals in the 2020-21 season.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand gave his verdict on Upamecano’s display after the Red Devils were landslide winners against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

“This is about being ruthless but I thought Upamecano had a nightmare today,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“This is the ruthlessness. There was no doubt in your mind, once he went through there, the confidence he’s showing at the moment and just his intent of hitting the back of the net and getting amongst the goals.

“Game over. There’s a venom when he hits it like that.”

Upamecano moved to RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in a £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Manchester United will host bitter rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

