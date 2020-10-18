Diego Forlan raves about new Man United signing

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Diego Forlan believes that Edinson Cavani will end up being an excellent signing for Manchester United.

The Red Devils completed a deal to bring the 33-year-old forward to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day earlier this month after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of last season.

Cavani has signed a one-year contract at Old Trafford with the option for a further year, and he will be hoping to make his debut for the Red Devils when they take on his former side PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Cavani can provide some extra quality in their attack as the Red Devils look to maintain their position in the top four this season.

And former Manchester United star Forlan believes that the Uruguay forward will prove to be a top addition to the Red Devils squad.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Forlan said: “Edinson is still a great player. I’ve not seen any decline in him yet. I think he’s a top signing for United, just like Zlatan was.

“He’s that type of player. He’ll lead by example, by how he trains and how he plays. He’ll be a positive influence for the young players.

“He’s a winner who has won lots of trophies, a goalscorer who has scored wherever he has been, he assists too.

“He’s strong and his physique will be fine for English football. He’s quick, he’s highly motivated.”

Manchester United – who have not won the title since 2013 – are looking to finish in the top four this season once again after they came third last term.

Their next Premier League game is a crunch home clash against Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

